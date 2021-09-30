Man Asks Hotel Staff to Play Game to Reduce His Stress —They Don’t Disappoint.

A man has uploaded a video describing the amusing way hotel personnel replied to his unique request.

On September 13, an Australian guy named Tommy, also known on the app as Tommymodeactivated, posted the video to TikTok, which has now gone viral with over 9 million views.

The video begins with a snapshot of an email Tommy sent ahead of his stay to the Novohotel in Melbourne. In it, he requests that staff assist him “reduce his stress levels” by hiding an apple in his room.

“Hi there, I’ll be staying two nights with you from Thursday 31 October to Saturday 02 November and was wondering if I might ask a favor?” the email said.

“Excuse me if this seems unusual, but could you perhaps put an apple in my room for me to find? I travel frequently, and these simple activities help me forget about work and relax.”

Apart from a “Papple,” which he claims is a “pear/apple hybrid,” the fun-loving man reveals that the type of apple “doesn’t bother” him because he enjoys them all.

The video transitions to a typed answer from a hotel employee, who pledges to “accommodate his request”—and they didn’t disappoint.

The man goes on to say that when he arrived, the receptionist inquired, “So you’re the apple boy?”

” She then chuckled and disclosed that in his chamber, there were five apples hidden.

When Tommy enters his room, he finds a handwritten note that reads, “Dear Thomas, home is where apples are hidden and water is plain sight.” Please let me know how many apples you come across. Franzi.”

He then begins his quest for the apples, discovering the first four in the safe, beneath the bedcovers, in the refrigerator, and in a drawer.

He admitted that he had spent “far too much time” seeking for the fifth apple. The next morning, though, he finally finds it inside a kettle.

"The iconic apple incident of," Tommy captioned the video of his amusing game, which you can see below.