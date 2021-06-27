Malaysia has decided to keep Covid-19 under lockdown indefinitely.

As coronavirus infections remain high, Malaysia’s leader has announced that a near-total lockdown that has been in place for a month will be maintained indefinitely.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin stated that limitations will not be relaxed until daily new cases fall below 4,000, the immunization rate hits 10%, and hospital need for intensive care is lowered.

Mr Muhyiddin told the national Bernama news agency that he hopes this will happen by mid-July.

The curfew was set to end on Monday.

Daily new cases have stubbornly remained over 5,000, with the Health Ministry reporting 5,586 new infections on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 734,048 and nearly 5,000 deaths.

Although only 6% of Malaysia’s 33 million people have been properly vaccinated, the government has increased immunization efforts.

Malaysia halted most business and social activity on June 1 when the number of cases increased to above 9,000 each day.

It is Malaysia’s second statewide lockdown in more than a year, and it is expected to stymie the country’s economic recovery.

Malaysia’s growth forecast has been lowered by the World Bank to 4.5 percent this year, down from a previous estimate of 6%.