Malala Yousafzai, a Nobel Laureate and activist, has announced her marriage on Twitter.

The 24-year-old posted on Twitter, “Today marks a special day in my life.” “Asser and I exchanged vows to be life partners.” Today is a significant day in my life.

Asser and I exchanged vows to be life mates. We had a tiny nikkah ceremony with our families at home in Birmingham. Please offer us your well-wishes. We’re looking forward to embarking on this journey together.

She went on to say that the pair celebrated with relatives at their Birmingham home with a short nikkah ceremony, which is a religious ritual for Muslim couples to be wed under Islamic law.

“We’d appreciate it if you could send us your prayers. Yousafzai added, “We are delighted to walk together for the path ahead.”

According to his LinkedIn page, her new spouse, Asser Malik, is the General Manager High Performance for the Pakistan Cricket Board, based in Lahore. The couple has been dating since at least June 2019, but it’s unknown how long they’ve been together.

