Making a character bisexual, according to ex-Superman actor Dean Cain, isn’t “brave or bold.”

Dean Cain, who played Superman in the famous ABC show Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman in the 1990s, believes the choice to render the legendary character bisexual in an upcoming comic book is neither innovative nor brave.

Jon Kent, the son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, will come out as bisexual in a forthcoming issue of DC Comics, the publisher said on Monday. Jon’s character was previously known as Superboy in the episodic print edition before lately adopting the Superman moniker alongside his father.

Cain, on the other hand, does not think the decision to include the younger hero in the LGBTQ+ group is new. “They [DC Comics] stated it’s a radical new approach,” the actor said during a Tuesday appearance on Fox & Friends. They’re bandwagoning, in my opinion.” Cain said, “I don’t believe it’s bold or brave or some weird new approach.” “Perhaps they would have been daring or brave if they had done this 20 years ago.” But it would be bold to have him fight for homosexual rights in Iran, where being gay is punishable by being thrown off a building.” Other comic book characters, such as Batman’s longstanding sidekick Robin, have just debuted. However, Superman, an iconic character whose popularity has lasted since his debut in 1938, may be the most well-known superhero to identify as LGBTQ+.

“Robin, of Batman and Robin, recently came out as bi or gay, and honestly, who’s surprised by that? The actor remarked, “I had some thoughts about that a long time ago.” “Captain America’s new incarnation is gay.” My homosexual daughter from [the CW show]Supergirl, in which I played the father.” On the Fox News show, Cain also mentioned that keeping track of “all the different Supermen and the numerous worlds and adventures that he has in the comics” has been challenging. Despite this, the actor stated that he prefers Superman to battle “actual evil in the world” like as corruption and “government overreach.” During his visit, he questioned, “Why don’t they have him fight the injustices that created the migrants whose deportation he’s protesting?” “I’d read that and thought it was gutsy. Alternatively, battling for women’s right to go to school. This is a condensed version of the information.