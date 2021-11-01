Makayla Noble’s Story: Paralyzed Cheerleader Sits Up on Her Own, Raising Nearly $190,000

According to a family update, Makayla Noble, the Texas high school cheerleader who was paralyzed in a catastrophic tumbling accident, is making good progress in rehab and was able to sit up all by herself on Halloween.

The announcement comes as donations to a GoFundMe page put up by a family friend to assist the Nobles with the 17-year-old cheerleader’s medical expenses have surpassed $189,000.

The youngster enjoyed another “low key weekend day” in the rehab facility where she is now undergoing many sorts of therapy, according to the family, who live in Prosper, Texas, in an update posted to the Facebook group “Makayla’s Fight” on Sunday.

“Great acclaim… Mak sat up all by herself in therapy today!!! Look at how far she’s come! “According to the family.

The Nobles also stated that they had received numerous inquiries as to why the injured teen was expected to return home so soon after her accident.

Makayla Noble was paralyzed from the chest down and unable to move her hands after sustaining a severe spinal cord injury while tumbling on September 20.

Before being transported to a rehabilitation facility, the kid spent more than three weeks in a hospital in Plano, Texas.

Noble would be allowed to return home before Thanksgiving, according to a prior report.

“Every spinal cord injury is different,” the family remarked in response to the topic of why Noble was returning home so soon after her injury. Although she will be completing daily treatment sessions in neighboring Dallas for several weeks, the teen will soon be able to return to her family’s home in Prosper.

Once she is no longer in her brace, she will return to the rehabilitation facility to begin the second phase of her recuperation.

The family also greeted Makayla’s Fight’s over 50,000 members a happy Halloween while disclosing how the 17-year-old spent the holiday at a rehab center.

“Mak had a lot of fun dishing out candy to everyone on her floor,” they wrote in the update. “Mak enjoys wearing her Disney pyjamas. If you know this daughter, you know how much she loves Disney, thus these pajamas are perfect for her!” As word of the teen’s story spread, the family got an outpouring of support. The GoFundMe page that was created by. This is a condensed version of the information.