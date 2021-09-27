Makayla Noble’s status as a paralyzed person has been updated. Texas Cheerleader Returns to the Field for the First Time Since Her Injury

Makayla Noble, the Texas teen who was paralyzed after a tragic tumbling accident, shared an update on her sister’s status on Facebook.

Last week, the 16-year-old cheerleader had a spinal cord injury while tumbling (a type of gymnastics that incorporates acrobatic moves) in her backyard, and she is still in the hospital in Plano, Texas.

Myriah Noble, the teen’s sister, posted on Instagram on Sunday, detailing how the cheerleader is doing.

Mak had a bad night and awoke with a high fever and a low spirit, according to the post.

“Her five excellent nurses were instrumental in reversing the situation! They worked for about three hours to get this done, but Mak eventually got to go outside!!! She was overjoyed to see everyone together, but most of all, she was overjoyed to see Kevin, her cat.”

Friends and classmates of the injured Prosper High School cheerleader honored her on Friday by wearing purple, her favorite color, to a homecoming game. Purple lights were also used to illuminate the school stadium.

According to NBC DFW, cheerleaders from the opposing team, Little Elm High School, delivered a $1,900 contribution to Greg Noble, the teen’s father, who was in attendance at the game.

“Prosper has come through for Makayla and her favorite color, purple! On Friday, the father said on Facebook, “Thank you for all your support!!!”

Tiffany Smith, a longtime family friend, told NBC DFW on Friday that despite her injuries, Makayla Nobe was full of optimism and joy.

“Even in the final few days, it’s clear that she’s going to try everything she can to get through this. She rediscovered how to clean her teeth yesterday and today. “She’s relearning how to feed herself,” Smith explained.

style=”div”>div style=”div”>div style=”div”>div style

display:block; height:50px; margin:0 auto; display:block; height:50px; margin:0 auto This is a condensed version of the information.