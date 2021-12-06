Makayla Noble’s paralyzed cheerleader’s hand nerve pain is becoming worse.

According to a family update, Makayla Noble, the Texas high school cheerleader who was paralyzed in a horrific accident, is suffering nerve discomfort in her hands, which appears to be getting worse.

The news comes as donations to a GoFundMe campaign set up by a family friend, Tiffany Smith, to aid with the 17-year-old Prosper resident’s medical expenditures have topped $200,000.

Noble, a world champion cheerleader, has received an outpouring of support from individuals in her local town, throughout the country, and even further away since she sustained a terrible spinal cord injury while rehearsing for homecoming on September 20.

Noble was paralyzed from the chest down and unable to move her hands as a result of the injuries. Following the accident, the teen was hospitalized for more than three weeks before being transferred to a special rehabilitation facility. She is now living at home, despite the fact that she is still receiving care and undergoing various sorts of therapy.

The adolescent had a “wonderful day” and was “very eager” to see her cheer team, the Cheetahs, perform, according to an update posted to the Facebook group “Makayla’s Fight” on Sunday. Noble’s nerve discomfort in his hands, though, was still present, according to his family.

“It’s becoming a little tense.” We’d like to believe it’s a positive thing, but we don’t know for sure. “She will continue to massage them and reprogram her brain to believe it isn’t hurting,” the family added in the post.

Noble also attended an Abilities Expo in Dallas, Texas, over the weekend.

“Mak had a fantastic day, learning a lot, meeting a lot of people, and just being surrounded by so many people in wheelchairs who could connect to her and give her advise!” The family said, “She just soaked it all up!”

Noble’s family offered a little more information about her life before her accident in a Saturday update.

“We recognize that many people are unfamiliar with Mak prior to her injury, so she wanted to provide a look into her life,” the family said. “Mak has always been a big cheerleader with great dreams! Her aim was to be a member of the Cheetahs Competitive Cheer Team, which is one of the best in the country. This is a condensed version of the information.