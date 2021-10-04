Makayla Noble, the paralyzed Texas cheerleader, has been removed from the ventilator.

According to a family update, Makaykla Noble, the Texas kid who was left paraplegic after a bizarre tumbling accident, has been taken off a ventilator.

After experiencing breathing problems, the 16-year-old Prosper resident was put on the medical device last week.

Noble was hospitalized in Plano, Texas on September 20 after suffering a severe spinal cord injury while practicing tumbling, a type of gymnastics that incorporates acrobatic movements.

According to Tiffany Smith, a family friend of the Nobles, the injury left her paralyzed from the chest down and with no movement in her hands.

According to Smith, doctors warned her that she would most likely never be able to walk again.

Noble developed respiratory problems during her stay in the hospital and was diagnosed with pneumonia, which is defined by inflammation of the tissue in one or both lungs.

Noble’s transition to a rehabilitation facility has been delayed due to his continuous lung difficulties.

The family updated their Facebook page on Sunday with the most recent information about the injured teen’s condition.

“Prayer Praise!” says the narrator. We were able to remove Makayla from the ventilator today, which we are so happy for. She even gave us a small smile today! We desperately need her lungs to stay healthy and for her to start eating again so we can move to the rehab facility,” the family wrote on Facebook.

“If all goes well, she could be moved by the end of the week,” says the narrator. The nurses and staff have been wonderful, but Makayla is ready to go on to the next part of her treatment and begin working toward her recovery.”

Her lungs appeared to be recovering on Saturday, according to the family, but physicians wanted to keep her on the ventilator for another day.

Saturday’s post stated, “She had a terrific day with minimum assistance settings on her ventilator and we are hopeful tomorrow is the day.” “After a morning of anxiousness, Mak gave us her wonderful smile again this afternoon, and it warmed this mama’s heart a lot. “As well as her nurse.”

Smith’s GoFundMe page, which was created to assist the family with the teen’s medical needs, has now raised more money. This is a condensed version of the information.