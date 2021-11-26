Makayla Noble shares an update as she celebrates her first Thanksgiving since becoming paralyzed.

Makayla Noble, a Texas high school cheerleader who was paralyzed in a horrific accident earlier this year, has enjoyed Thanksgiving for the first time since her disability.

On September 20, the 17-year-old Prosper resident suffered a catastrophic spinal cord injury while practicing gymnastic moves in her backyard for homecoming.

She was paralyzed from the chest down and unable to move her hands as a result of the injuries. She spent several weeks in the hospital and then in a rehabilitation facility before being allowed to return home.

The family has been updating the Facebook group “Makayla’s Fight,” which has more than 53,000 members, on the teen’s progress. Since the disaster, the family has received an outpouring of support from the local community and beyond.

Noble’s mother said in a Facebook status on Friday that she spent Thanksgiving morning with her brother and sister at home before visiting her grandparents in the afternoon.

In the post, her mother said, “Mak has had a fairly good day!” “Thanksgiving may not look like we expected, but we still have a lot to be grateful for!” Noble’s mother stated she asked her what five things she was grateful for this year, and she replied: family, Kevin (her favorite cat), not being in the hospital, being alive, and all the love and support she has received.

Since her accident, the adolescent has strived to maintain a cheerful attitude, and she recently stated in a video message that the injury has transformed her outlook on life.

“I think I’m more in love with life now,” Noble remarked. “With my injury, falling on my neck, on my throat—I might have died, I should have died,” doctors said, “I don’t know how you lived, you should have died.” The fact that I didn’t and have made such significant progress has completely transformed my life.” “I’m just thankful that I’m still wandering around on this planet, living life and learning new things.” Since the accident, the 17-year-old has made considerable improvement and can now execute various movements that she was unable to accomplish immediately after the injury, such as lifting her arms.

Noble had only had a “decent day,” according to the family, who gave another update on Wednesday.

