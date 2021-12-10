Makayla Noble, a Texas cheerleader, recalls the moment she became paralyzed.

Makayla Noble, a Texas high school cheerleader, has opened up about being paralyzed in a horrific accident.

On September 20, the 17-year-old from Prosper, Texas, suffered a catastrophic spinal cord injury while training for homecoming. At the time, she was tumbling, which involves flipping, twisting, rolling, and jumping.

After being injured, the teen was admitted to the hospital and spent over two months there, including weeks in the intensive care unit (ICU) followed by physical rehabilitation.

On GoFundMe, more than $203,000 has been raised for her since the accident.

In an interview with Fox 4, she recalled becoming paralyzed after landing on her neck on Wednesday. “I realized I was incapacitated right away.” I simply kind of fell to the ground and had a tingling sensation across my entire body. “I couldn’t feel anything beneath my neck,” she explained.

Noble is currently undergoing physical therapy three times a week and has shown surprising progress, according to Fox 4. She was able to roll over on her own after her third effort in a recent session, which can take weeks.

“They told me you wouldn’t be able to walk again.” You won’t be able to accomplish this, and you won’t be able to do that… I’ve always had the mentality that you can’t tell me what I can and can’t accomplish.” She said: “I don’t like being told I can’t do something because I’m like, I’m going to prove you wrong. It’s something I’m going to do. I’m going to do it better than you think I can do it.” “It’s like, ‘Oh my god!'” Jenn Noble, her mother, said of her daughter’s progress to the broadcaster. ‘With support, you can sit up!’ ‘You can roll over!’ or, as I said the other day, ‘You can roll over!’ Honestly, I’m more proud of her now accomplishing those things than I was when she was a baby and accomplished them.” The adolescent and her family utilize social media to keep her 137,000 Instagram followers up to speed on her progress.

The family shared photographs of a cheerleader benefit at a Kendra Scott store in a Facebook post on Thursday.

