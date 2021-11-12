Makayla Noble, a Texas cheerleader, ‘instantly’ realized she had been paralyzed in an accident.

The accident, which occurred on September 20, seriously harmed the Prosper resident’s spinal cord. She’s been in the hospital and rehab for about two months since then.

When the tragedy occurred, Noble was practicing tumbling, a gymnastic discipline that incorporates acrobatic feats such as flips, hops, and twists that are executed without the aid of apparatus.

Noble, 17, said the timing for a trick she was attempting felt “wrong” when she injured herself in an interview with KPRC 2 Houston on Wednesday.

“I realized I was immobilized right away,” Noble added.

However, the world-champion cheerleader prefers not to concentrate on her mishap and is working hard to regain as much range of motion as she can.

Noble told KPRC 2 Houston, “Staying strong in my faith and just relying in Him has gotten me through.”

The adolescent can now lift her arms, wield a paintbrush, and has sensation in her legs after several weeks of rehabilitation.

Noble’s tale has been followed by thousands of people on social media, with her family providing regular updates on her progress.

Noble’s doctor at the TIRR Memorial Hermann rehabilitation center in Houston, Matt Davis, said her tale is demonstrating that spinal cord injuries are not always as crippling as people believe.

Davis told KPRC 2 Houston, “I think there’s a lot of misunderstanding, a lot of underestimating what’s achievable with a disability.” “That isn’t an impossible circumstance. There’s a lot of reason to be optimistic about it.” Davis also stated that every patient with a spinal cord injury has a different definition of success, and that the ultimate aim is not always to walk again.

Noble claimed in the interview that she is grateful to be alive and that she will be able to travel home in time for Thanksgiving.

Noble claimed in the interview that she is grateful to be alive and that she will be able to travel home in time for Thanksgiving.

In a Facebook group update, he added: ""I am heading home to get everything ready for Mak's arrival next week!" the teen's mother said on Thursday, according to "Makayla's Fight." Greg and Myriah are continuing their training and learning everything they can about caring for Mak after he returns home."