Makayla Noble, a teen cheerleader, may never walk again after a freak tumbling accident.

A girl cheerleader from Texas may never walk again after a “freak” tumbling accident damaged her spinal cord.

On Monday, Makayla Noble, 16, was tumbling in a backyard when the event occurred, according to Fox4.

Jenn Noble, her mother, wrote on Facebook on Monday, “Please pray for our lovely girl!!” Tonight she had a tumbling mishap. She is suffering from a spinal cord injury. Her first operation is over, and everything went far better than predicted! For the time being, they are deferring the next surgery. I’m grateful for minor victories! Please keep on praying!”

“Results from MRI reveal that no second surgery is needed,” Jenn Noble wrote on Facebook afterwards. The damage is simply too serious. Medically, Makayla’s chances of walking again are quite poor.

“At this time, our prayer desire is for the swelling to subside and for her to restore sensation in her hands. Please keep Mak in your prayers for a miracle. God hears our prayers and is capable of answering them.”

Jenn Noble expressed her gratitude for everyone’s thoughts and prayers. She explained, “We hear and feel each of them.”

“This was a freak accident in somebody’s backyard,” Tiffany Smith, a family friend, told Fox4. This was not a cheerleading session. It wasn’t like that on a mat with a coach.”

Makayla Noble was hailed by Smith as a “world-class athlete” who was “trained by the finest of the best.” She claimed she had spent the majority of her life as a cheerleader, training many times a week.

According to NBCDFW, Noble has cheered for Prosper High School in Texas and the elite cheer program Cheer Athletics.

The incident’s specifics remained unclear. Tumbling is a kind of gymnastics in which a person does flips, hops, twists, and rolls. Handstands, cartwheels, and back bends are common. Props aren’t usually used in tumbling.

She will most likely be in the hospital next week, according to Fox4. Makayla Noble’s rehabilitation and recuperation might take anywhere from 12 to 18 months, according to Smith.

Hundreds of people prayed outside of Medical City Plano, where Makayla Noble is being treated, on Tuesday, according to NBCDFW.

Noble's classmate Evelyn Grace Pecory told NBCDFW, "Even last night, before going into surgery, she informed her mom,"