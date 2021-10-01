Makayla Noble, a paralyzed Texas teen cheerleader, has been placed on a ventilator.

The 16-year-old Prosper resident began treatment for pneumonia earlier this week, a condition marked by inflammation of tissue in one or both lungs caused by a variety of pathogens like as bacteria, viruses, and fungus.

Noble, a seasoned cheerleader, was taken to the hospital in Plano, Texas after suffering a catastrophic spinal cord injury while practicing tumbling in her backyard. Tumbling is a type of gymnastics that involves acrobatic feats.

The tragedy left Tiffany Smith, a family friend of the Nobles, with no “movement in her hands, and she is paralyzed from the chest down,” according to This website.

“Medically, Makayla has been told she will not be able to walk again,” Smith said.

Noble’s breathing appeared to have improved by Wednesday after undergoing pneumonia medication. Jenn Noble, the teen’s mother, stated her lung difficulties were still present in a Facebook update on Thursday.

Jenn Noble wrote on Facebook, “Mak had the best morning and everything was going well until the doctors came in with her latest X-rays.”

“She’s still experiencing problems with her lungs, so she’ll have an operation today to help clear things out. For the next three days, she’ll remain on a ventilator to help her recuperate. We’re certainly upset by the setback, but Mak is taking it in stride and looking forward to a few days of napping.”

The family is hoping that the teen’s lung difficulties will resolve soon so that she may be transferred to another facility to begin her rehabilitation.

Makayla Noble prepared a video before her procedure to thank everyone who had sent her messages of love and support.

"I appreciate all of your love, support, and prayers so much. They're pouring in, and my parents, family, and friends are sharing them with me. You guys are all so incredible, and I feel so fortunate to have you in my life and to have you behind me, supporting me all this time."