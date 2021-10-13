Makayla Noble, a paralyzed Texas cheerleader, will begin treatment on her 17th birthday.

According to a family update, Makayla Noble, the high school cheerleader who was paralyzed in a horrific gymnastics accident, will be transferred to a rehabilitation facility.

Noble has been in the hospital in Plano, Texas, for more than three weeks after suffering a catastrophic spinal cord injury during tumbling—a type of gymnastics that includes acrobatic acrobatics.

The Prosper resident, however, is scheduled to depart the Medical City Plano facility on Wednesday, her 17th birthday.

“Mak has a big grin on his face today!” In a Facebook update on Tuesday, the family said, “She is very happy for her 17th birthday tomorrow and to go for her Rehabilitation Facility!”

They also claimed that the emergency responders who helped her on the day she was injured paid her a visit in the hospital.

“What a lovely surprise for Mak to receive a visit from the crew of EMTs that were on the scene the day of her accident today!” Prosper is a favorite of ours!!” According to the family.

Noble’s story has captivated her local neighborhood as well as individuals all across the world.

Messages of support and presents have poured in for the family, and a GoFundMe campaign set up by a friend, Tiffany Smith, to help with the teen’s medical bills has garnered more than $169,000.

In addition, “Makayla’s Fight,” a Facebook page started by the family to share updates on the teen’s condition, now has over 33,000 members.

“Thank you again for the outpouring of love, support, and prayers in the community and throughout the world!” the family expressed their gratitude in the update.

Noble was unable to talk owing to the tracheostomy tube that the hospital’s medical staff had installed into her neck, so the family’s Facebook post included a video of the injured girl sending a message from her hospital bed.

Noble’s lungs have been bothering her since she was sent to the hospital, delaying her transfer to the rehabilitation center.

“Hello everyone,” Noble said in the video, “I have my mother here translating this for me because I can’t speak.” “However, I’d like to introduce myself.” “I appreciate all of your love and support. I can’t believe tomorrow, hopefully, is the day we get to go to rehab. It’s also mine. This is a condensed version of the information.