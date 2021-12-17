Makayla Noble, a paralyzed Texas cheerleader, shares a video of a day in her life as a quadriplegic.

Makayla Noble, a Texas high school cheerleader who was paralyzed in a rare accident, has uploaded a video of her day as a quadriplegic.

On September 20, the 17-year-old Prosper resident was paralyzed from the chest down and unable to move her hands after suffering a catastrophic spinal cord injury while practicing tumbling, an acrobatic type of gymnastics.

Before being allowed to return home, the adolescent spent several weeks in a hospital and a rehabilitation facility.

“I’m going to do a day in the life,” Noble says in the video, which is the first on her YouTube channel since the accident. “I’m super excited to show you guys everything that goes into it. It’s kind of an appreciation video for my mom and sister for all that they do, because the clock never stops. And we do stuff 24/7.” The first thing Noble says is that she has to sleep on her side, supported by special wedge-shaped cushions that keep her in place. Her mother and sister, on the other hand, alternate flipping Noble from side to side every two to four hours during the night to prevent bed sores.

Noble explained, “Because I can sense my body but not pain.”

During the night, the cheerleader is required to wear special hand splints known as “Mr. Crabs,” which prevent her fingers from curling up into a ball.

Furthermore, the adolescent sleeps in specially designed boots that keep her feet from dropping.

Noble takes her first dose of medications after waking up. When she is fed at lunch and supper, she does the same thing.

Then comes the “least favorite part of the morning,” as her mother and sister explain it in the video: putting on the teen’s compression socks.

In the video, her sister, Myriah Noble, says, “They are the tightest things ever, and they take us like 10 minutes each.”

The cheerleader’s blood pressure is maintained by the socks, which extend from her knees to her toes.

“People with spinal cord injuries have all kinds of blood pressure,” the sister explained.

She also has an underwear abdominal binder on.