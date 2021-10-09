Makayla Noble, a paralyzed Texas cheerleader, is ‘One Step Closer’ to Eating on Her Own, according to a new report.

Makayla Noble, a 16-year-old cheerleader who was paralyzed in a horrific tumbling accident, is getting closer to eating on her own, according to her family, and her “spirits are up.”

Doctors in Plano, Texas, fitted the Prosper resident with a feeding tube to address her nutritional demands after she was admitted to the hospital.

However, Noble’s family announced on Facebook on Thursday that she had passed her swallowing test, indicating that she is “one step closer” to being able to eat independently once more.

“Today, there is so much to be thankful for!” The family said, “It’s all about the positives!” “Mak’s spirits are high today, and he’s smiling a lot!” Today was her first day with ice chips, and she was ecstatic!” Noble was paralyzed from the chest down and unable to move her hands after suffering a severe spinal cord injury while practicing tumbling—an acrobatic form of gymnastics—on September 20.

Noble’s transfer to a rehabilitation center has been postponed for the time being due to respiratory concerns she has been experiencing while in the hospital.

“Medically, everything is in order for Mak to be transferred to the Rehab Facility!” This is still being decided; thank you for all of your thoughts; we have completed our investigation and will go from here. We’re doing what’s best for Makayla and our family!” Noble’s medical team inserted her with a tracheostomy tube to help her breathe and keep her left lung from sagging.

“Funny thing happened today… Mak was taught how to use her Trach to make whispering noises (imagine lovely dolphin sounds) when she needs our attention! In the update, the family stated, “I don’t think any of us mind hearing that wonderful sound and attending to her!”

The family also expressed gratitude to the medical staff at the Plano hospital who have been caring for the teen, as well as those who have sent messages of support or presents.

“Praises and a special shout out to Medical City Plano’s ICU Nurses, Physical Therapist, and Dr. Sixta! The family expressed their gratitude in the post, saying, “We cannot thank them enough for the care they have provided Makayla!”

“We also want to express our gratitude to everyone who has sent us cards, notes, and presents! Each. This is a condensed version of the information.