Makayla Noble, a paralyzed Texas cheerleader, has revealed that she can feel her legs.

Makayla Noble, a high school cheerleader from Prosper, Texas, has stated that she can feel her legs for the first time since being paralyzed from the chest down and unable to move her hands due to a terrible accident.

Noble, 17, sustained a significant spinal cord injury in the accident and was sent to Medical City Plano, where she stayed for more than three weeks before being transferred to a rehabilitation center.

Noble posted about her health on Saturday in the Facebook group “Makayla’s Fight,” which was created by her family to share updates on the teen’s condition.

Noble’s sister was interpreting for her owing to a tracheostomy tube that was placed into her neck during her stay in the hospital to aid with lung problems she was having.

Noble said via her sister, “I have really huge news that I want to share with y’all.” “I have full sensation in my legs.” I am not going to cry. Maybe a smidgeon. “I’m ecstatic and proud.” “For a long time, I kept this a secret. I’m able to feel my legs, toes, and everything else. The only thing that bothers me is that I can’t move my fingers yet, but that’s okay because everyone thinks that’ll be the last thing to return. Thank you for all of your love, support, and prayers. It has a huge impact. “I’ll keep you informed,” says the narrator. Noble and her family have received an outpouring of support from their local north Texas community, as well as from people all over the world, since the accident.

Makayla’s Fight has over 42,000 members, and a GoFundMe page set up by a family friend to aid with the teen’s medical expenses has earned over $177,000 so far.

Thousands of Facebook users have commented below the teen’s video message indicating that she could feel legs.

“Inspirational!!!” exclaimed one commenter, Ben Rogers. These are allergies, not tears!!! In spirit, we’re all with you — your entire magnificent family! Each and every day! Keep up the fantastic work! Mak, you’ve got this!!” The teen’s family announced on Sunday that she had been off the ventilator at night since Wednesday and didn’t require oxygen during the day.

“She performed a fantastic job and. This is a condensed version of the information.