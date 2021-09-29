Makayla Noble, a paralyzed Texas cheerleader, has been diagnosed with Pneumonia and is in a lot of pain.

According to posts from her family on social media, Makayla Noble, the Texas adolescent who was paralyzed in a horrific tumbling accident, has been in “severe pain.”

The 16-year-old Prosper resident was also treated for pneumonia, which is defined as inflammation of the tissue in one or both lungs caused by a variety of infections like as bacteria, viruses, and fungus.

Noble, a seasoned cheerleader, had a spinal cord injury last week while tumbling in a backyard. Tumbling is a type of gymnastics that incorporates acrobatic feats. She is currently being treated in a hospital in Plano, Texas.

Myriah Noble, the teen’s sister, shared an update on the cheerleader’s condition on Instagram on Tuesday.

“Mak had a hard morning battling some terrible pain but the day significantly improved!” she wrote in a post. Today we’ve got some PRAISES for prayer!

“She had a small spa day and had her hair washed, she ate a wonderful lunch, she’s building strength in her arms through physical therapy, her body temperature is down, and they’ve cut the amount of oxygen she’s getting by more than half! There’s a lot to be thankful for!”

Jenn Noble, the teen’s mother, said on Facebook on Monday that her daughter was being treated for pneumonia.

“Mak is being treated for pneumonia while we wait for the results of the tests to corroborate our suspicions. Her oxygen levels were low, so she was rushed into the hospital today for emergency tests. Jenn Noble stated, “We’re praising the Lord today because she didn’t have any blood clots.”

The pneumonia treatment has delayed her transition to a rehabilitation facility, according to Tiffany Smith, a family friend of the Nobles who organized a fundraiser to aid with the injured teen’s medical expenditures. However, the state of her spinal cord injury has not changed.

“From a medical standpoint, Makayla has been told she will not be able to walk again. Smith told This website, “It’s still early in the healing process, but she has no movement in her hands and is paralyzed from the chest down.”

The teen’s mother wrote on Facebook after the tragedy on September 20 that her daughter’s chances of walking again were “extremely bleak.”

Despite her injuries, Smith believes the teen has a bright future. This is a condensed version of the information.