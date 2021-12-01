Makayla Noble, a paralyzed cheerleader, is undergoing ‘exhausting’ physical therapy.

Makayla Noble, the Texas high school cheerleader who was paralyzed in a freak accident while practicing for homecoming, described her first day of physical and occupational therapy as “mentally and physically taxing.”

On September 20 of this year, the 17-year-old Prosper resident suffered a catastrophic spinal cord injury that left her paralyzed from the chest down and unable to move her hands.

Before being allowed to return home, the adolescent spent several weeks in a hospital and a rehabilitation facility. She is, nevertheless, undergoing therapy to increase her range of motion.

“Wow, what a day Mak has had!” the family said in a Facebook update to the Makayla’s Fight group, which has over 53,000 members.

“The first day of OT and PT was mentally and physically draining, very tough, and a dose of reality, a bit of a slap in the face if you will, but she recognizes this is just the beginning and there is still a lot of work to be done!”

Noble was entrusted with trying to put on a shirt in occupational therapy, according to the family, which aids patients with their capacity to conduct ordinary chores and behaviors.

“This was extremely difficult and exhausting for her, but she gave it her all!” the family exclaimed.

Noble had to try to sit up on her own in physical therapy, which the family said was “far more difficult” than she thought.

“You tell me when you want me to go in and help,” the therapist says in a video clip showing Noble doing the assignment, to which the youngster responds, “Let me struggle.”

Hundreds of people responded to Noble’s article, many of whom applauded her for her bravery and determination.

“Your willingness to share and be vulnerable is so wonderful and encouraging,” Kellee Shepherd Spangle wrote on Facebook. Your ferocious determination and tenacity are unrivaled. You said, ‘Let me struggle.’ Because you are actively fighting for them, great gains are coming your way!!! Tonight, get some rest!!” Raigan Smith, another Facebook user, said the video made her cry.

“Having had to suffer and fight to conquer milestones like sitting up and walking with my own children, I see a fight in Mak like I have in my own,” she wrote. “The power and strength. This is a condensed version of the information.