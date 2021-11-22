Makayla Noble, a cheerleader, said the freak accident that landed her in the hospital for eight weeks was “insane.”

Makayla Noble, a Texas high school cheerleader who was paralyzed in a freak accident while preparing for homecoming in a backyard, has called it “crazy” because she didn’t return home for eight weeks after the tragedy.

The 17-year-old Prosper resident made the remark in a post to the “Makayla’s Fight” Facebook page, which currently has over 52,000 members. The family started the group to keep everyone up to date on the teen’s status.

Normally, the family provides the updates, but the adolescent writes one herself every month on the anniversary of her injury, which occurred on September 20.

“It’s been two months since my accident, and I’m celebrating by heading to the gym today! I’m overjoyed to be back at home and to be able to resume doing the things that make me happy “Noble stated in a Saturday update to the Facebook group.

“Rewind to September 20th. I was leaving that day, thinking I’d be gone for an hour or two, not expecting I wouldn’t be back for another eight weeks… crazy, right?” Noble was paralyzed from the chest down and unable to move her hands after suffering a severe spinal cord damage in the accident.

The teen was tumbling at the time, which is a gymnastic discipline in which acrobatic techniques such as flips, jumps, and twists are executed without the aid of apparatus.

Following the accident, the teen was hospitalized for more than three weeks before being transferred to a special rehabilitation facility. She was eventually allowed to return home last week, though her care will continue.

Since the accident, the adolescent has made considerable improvement and can now perform various tasks that she was previously unable to do, such as lifting her arms.

“My accident has taught me a lot of things, but the most essential lesson is that God is good! All of the progress that has been done in such a short period of time is due to His magnificence. I’m excited to see what He has planned for me!” In the update, Noble stated.

Her family stated the teen had a “wonderful day” and liked being out of the house, watching football and relaxing with them in another update posted on Sunday. This is a condensed version of the information.