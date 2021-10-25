Makayla Noble, a cheerleader, feeds herself for the first time since the accident.

According to a family update, Makaya Noble, the Texas high school cheerleader who was paralyzed in a terrible gymnastics accident, has been able to feed herself for the first time since her injuries.

On September 20, the 17-year-old Prosper resident was paralyzed from the chest down and unable to move her hands after sustaining a severe spinal cord injury while tumbling—a type of gymnastics that incorporates acrobatic acrobatics.

Noble spent more than three weeks in the hospital after the accident at Medical City Plano before being transferred to a rehab facility, where she now resides.

The teen’s family updated the “Makayla’s Fight” Facebook group on Saturday, stating she had a “fantastic day” with her brother and sister.

“Weekends, as previously stated, are a little slower, a time to relax and catch up on homework! Mak has been working on finger control by playing games for her homework today, and she is enjoying the challenge! “In the update, the family stated.

“Mak’s squad has emphasized the importance of her Tricep strength, therefore she has been putting in a lot of effort there! For the first time since the accident, her hard effort paid off today, as she was able to feed herself!” The family said all the nurses on Noble’s floor rallied together and threw her a surprise birthday party with “balloons, cake, and dancing” in a Facebook update the next day. “Warrior Will (7), who is facing Leukemia, and his twin sister, Cora, who is a cheerleader, gave Mak an unique present!” The disabled youngster also learned a new skill in recreational therapy today, according to her family: how to do her laundry.

The family stated in the statement, “She is really excited about this!”

Noble had her tracheostomy tube removed on Friday, which she had been fitted with during her hospital stay due to lung troubles she was having.

Noble and her family have received an outpouring of support from their local community as well as people all across the world since the disaster.

More than 46,000 people have joined the Makayla’s Fight Facebook group, which provides regular updates on the teen’s condition. Tiffany Smith, a family friend, started a GoFundMe campaign to aid. This is a condensed version of the information.