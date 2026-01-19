Major Chicken Recall Across Seven States Due to Listeria Risk

Over 13,000 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken have been recalled across seven states due to a potential listeria contamination, putting food service establishments on high alert. The recall, initiated by Suzanna’s Kitchen, follows a positive test result for the Listeria monocytogenes bacteria, which can cause serious illness in vulnerable populations.

Recall Details and Affected States

On January 16, 2026, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the recall of 13,720 pounds of grilled chicken breast fillets produced by Suzanna’s Kitchen, a processor based in Norcross, Georgia. The affected products were distributed to food service operations, not to retail consumers, in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Missouri, New Hampshire, North Carolina, and Ohio. These products were produced on October 14, 2025, and are packaged in 10-pound cases containing two 5-pound bags of fully cooked chicken breast fillets. The specific lot code for the affected products is 60104 P1382 287 5 J14, with the establishment number P-1382 marked on each case.

The recall was triggered after a third-party laboratory detected Listeria monocytogenes in a sample of the chicken. While no illnesses have been reported as of January 19, 2026, the FSIS has urged food service operators in the impacted states to immediately check their inventories and remove any matching products. At this stage, retail consumers are not affected, but those handling bulk or food service items are advised to remain vigilant.

Health Risks and Preventative Measures

While the recall is a precautionary measure, the risks posed by Listeria monocytogenes are significant, particularly for high-risk groups such as pregnant women, individuals over 65, and those with weakened immune systems. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns that listeriosis can lead to severe health complications, including headaches, confusion, loss of balance, and in extreme cases, death. Pregnant women who contract the bacteria risk miscarriage or stillbirth, with approximately one in four cases resulting in pregnancy loss. Older adults, who account for more than half of the 1,250 annual listeria cases in the U.S., are particularly vulnerable to severe outcomes.

Symptoms of listeriosis can develop anywhere from three to 70 days after consuming contaminated food, with mild symptoms including fever, nausea, and muscle aches. Severe cases may involve neurological symptoms such as convulsions and loss of balance. As the FSIS continues to monitor the situation, anyone who may have consumed the affected chicken is advised to seek medical attention if concerned about potential illness.

Food service venues have also been reminded to follow strict sanitation procedures for any equipment or surfaces that may have come into contact with the contaminated products. The FSIS has provided guidelines for identifying the affected products, with clear instructions for operators to remove any chicken fillets marked with the specific lot code and establishment number.

Although Suzanna’s Kitchen has yet to provide specific details on refund procedures for affected customers, the company has made contact information available for those seeking guidance, including customer service director Dawn Duncan and CFO Craig Pate. As this recall unfolds, food safety experts are reminding operators to regularly review their safety protocols to prevent contamination in future food production and distribution.

This recall highlights the ongoing challenges in food safety, underscoring the importance of thorough testing and transparency in the food supply chain. Despite the absence of reported illnesses, the risks associated with Listeria monocytogenes remain a critical concern, particularly for at-risk populations.