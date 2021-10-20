‘Maid’ Soundtrack: Every Song from the Netflix Original Series

Maid has grabbed Netflix fans with both its uplifting plot and its diverse soundtrack.

The 10-part series is based on Stephanie Land’s memoir, Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive, which chronicles her struggle as a single mother to get over the poverty line.

Margaret Qualley and her mother, Andie MacDowell, star as Alex and Paula, respectively, in Maid, a film that not only highlights the wealth gap between the elite and the poor, but also the rules surrounding domestic abuse and violence.

It’s been a smash hit on Netflix, and it’s still in the Top 10 worldwide. Its soundtrack, which features musicians Christopher Stracey and Este, one-third of the band HAIM, has also captured the attention of viewers.

“I hope y’all have watched MAID on Netflix, did you know Este and the brilliant @christopherstracey composed all the music for it?” wrote the HAIM Instagram account, congratulating Este on her achievement.

The Maid soundtrack has a number of well-known songs as well as some hidden treasures, with Alex and her daughter Maddy’s (Rylea Nevaeh Whittet) personal song by Salt-N-Pepa frequently appearing.

Episode 1: Travis Scott’s “STARGAZING” and Salt-N-“Shoop” Pepa’s

-Pepa – Sharon Van Etten – Pepa – Pepa – Pepa – Pepa – Pepa – Pep

“Mesmerised” “Electric Love” – Brns”Ain’t No Man” – The Avett Brothers – XY&OEpisode 2 – XY&OEpisode 2 – XY&OEpisode 2 – XY&OEpisode 2 – XY&OEpisode Hayley Mary’s “Like a Woman Should” and Antonio Carlos Jobim’s “Girl from Ipanema” “Sound & Color” is a work of art that combines sound and color. – Shakes of Alabama Sharon Van Etten’s “Let Go” and Night Shop’s “Down the Line” “Bam Bam” is the third episode. – Sandy Szigeti”Turn It Up” – Sister Nancy”Bringin’ It Home” – Fangs of Bats “Show Me Some Affection,” says the narrator. Dave Mason – “Always Forever” – Tashaki Miyaki”Fact of Life” – Tashaki Miyaki – Bing CrosbyEpisode 4″I’ve Got Plenty To Be Thankful For” – Aquilo “Up From a Dream” – Caveboy”Something Like Summer” – Caveboy”Something Like Summer” – Caveboy”Something Like Summer” – Caveboy “Way It Goes” – HAIM – Campus Hippo “Too Young” is a phrase used to describe a person who is “Daydream” – Phoenix – Tycho Brahe “Forgiveness” – Lords Of Ruin feat. Mike Clark”Full Circle” – Half Moon Run”The Let Go” – Elle King”The Let Go” – Elle King”The Let Go” – Elle King”The Let Go” – Elle King”The Let Go” – Elle King”The Let Go” – Elle King”The Still Corners’ “I Wrote in Blood” Episode 6″Shoop” – Salt-N-Pepa”Ghungroo” – Go-Ray & Duke feat. Steve Gorn”Slow Fade” – Peggy Sue”Now I’m In It” – HAIM”Don’t Stop Me Now” – HAIM”Don’t Stop Me Now” – HAIM”Don’t Stop Me Now” – HAIM”Don’t Stop Me Now” – HAIM” “Kings of Summer” – Queen Michael Gaughan’s “As a Child” – Wylder “Dance Dance Dance” is available for free. This is a condensed version of the information.