Maggie Will Get Revenge on Negan in Season 11 of ‘The Walking Dead,’ according to Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The Walking Dead will return to AMC for its eleventh season, culminating in a massive 24-episode finale.

While viewers may be thrilled to see their favorite characters return, the show may not feature all of the survivors having pleasant reunions.

Negan Smith (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie Rhee are two characters who are likely to have a dramatic confrontation (Lauren Cohan).

Maggie has been determined to assassinate Negan since he murdered her husband Glenn (Steven Yeun) while he was the Saviors’ leader in season seven.

The Season 10 conclusion saw Negan and Maggie square off once more, with the repentant killer returning to the Alexandria community despite Maggie’s desire for vengeance for his past actions.

And it appears that Season 11 will be no different, as Morgan has hinted the likelihood of a dramatic confrontation between Negan and Maggie with fatal implications.

“In his head, [he]had made some progress with this group,” Morgan said of Negan in an interview with TVLine on Saturday. He’s saved just about everyone at one point or another by the time Season 11 begins, and he’s put his life on the line to kill Alpha.

“He’d done a lot of good. Then Maggie reappears, and he’s back to square one, as far as the show is concerned, from nine years ago. At best, it’s precarious.”

“I think she’ll have to kill him, or he’ll have to kill her,” Morgan continued, “especially because we find them in the first two episodes.”

From Sunday, August 22, the AMC zombie horror show will air weekly on TV, with episodes available a week earlier on AMC+.

The gang will be returning to Alexandria from a scavenger hunt headed by Daryl Dixon in the debut episode, “Acheron: Part I.” (Norman Reedus).

Maggie comes up with a strategy to help them survive after discovering it isn’t enough, with Negan leading the effort.

In the first episode, the two will form an unusual alliance for the aforementioned task, and Cohan has stated that while Maggie would “try” to cooperate with Negan at first, she isn’t ready to forgive him.

In an interview for The Walking Dead Universe Special Collector’s Issue of TV Guide Magazine, Cohan said: This is a condensed version of the information.