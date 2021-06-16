Madonna’s tumultuous biopic film appears to have found a new writer.

After sharing an Instagram image over the weekend, Madonna sparked suspicion that she had hired Erin Wilson to write the screenplay for her long-awaited biography.

Wilson, whose credits include the 2002 film Secretary, starring Maggie Gyllenhaal, turned to social media to share a photo of herself posing with the pop superstar, 62.

A shot of numerous notebooks, marked and dated with a range of years dating back to the 1970s, was included in the collection of pictures provided.

“Sitting with my favorite b***h…………,” Madonna captioned the photo.

I’m referring to Erin Wilson, a writer. Our Souls are the only thing that [nothing]touches. “#traceyemin #screenplay,” says Tracey.

The announcement comes after it was reported that Diablo Cody had stepped down from her previously stated role as scriptwriter for the Madonna biopic.

Cody, who won an Academy Award for her screenplay debut picture Juno (2007), had submitted a full draft of the biopic to Universal Pictures in April and moved on to another project, according to EW.

Madonna also used Instagram in August 2020 to announce that she was working with Cody on her project, along with a video.

“What do you do when you’re locked in your house with multiple injuries? Write a screenplay about [film and music emojis]with Diablo Cody?” The video was captioned by Madonna.

556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 556.869,30.41 M541,60.657 C535.114,60.657 530.342,55.887 530.342,50 C530.342,44.114 535.114,39.342 54 This is a condensed version of the information.