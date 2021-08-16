Madonna’s Influence on Debra Winger’s Decision to Leave ‘A League of Their Own’

Debra Winger has revealed how Madonna’s choice caused her to drop out of the film A League of Their Own.

Winger explained why she left the role, which was subsequently taken over by Geena Davis, to the British publication The Telegraph. In the wide-ranging conversation, she discussed a rivalry with her former co-star Richard Gere, as well as her new part in the Apple TV+ series Mr. Corman.

In 1992, Davis was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical for A League of Their Own, while Madonna was nominated for Best Original Song for “This Used to Be My Playground.”

Debra Winger left A League of Their Own for a variety of reasons.

Winger, a three-time Academy Award nominee, told The Telegraph that she had a pact with the company that she would be paid whether or not she performed the film A League of Their Own.

Winger had earlier attacked Madonna’s casting, accusing director Penny Marshall of making the picture “an Elvis biopic.” Marshall made the claim in her book My Mother Was Nuts, published in 2012.

Winger seemed to stick by her claim, saying, “The studio agreed with me since it was the only time I ever got a pay-or-play on my contract.” In other words, I got paid even though I didn’t play, which is extremely difficult to achieve on a court.”

Winger had trained for three months to play a believable baseball player in A League of Their Own, and had even met the real-life players who were represented in the film. “As fun as [the finished film]was, you don’t go away thinking, ‘Wow, those women did that,’” she believes the final product did not honor them. You’re like, ‘Is that true?’”

Winger said Davis “did OK” in the role that was written for her, and she “definitely doesn’t begrudge any of” the performers who did feature in the film.

What is Winger’s opinion of Madonna in the film? Winger added, “I think [her]acting career has spoken for itself.”

What else did Debra Winger have to say about it?

Winger famously called after performing in An Officer and a Gentleman with Richard Gere.