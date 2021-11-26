Madonna Slams Instagram for Deleted Racist Photos, Then Reposts Them.

Madonna has slammed Instagram for removing a series of pornographic photos she posted on the platform, despite the fact that she brazenly reposted them.

On Wednesday, the 63-year-old singer published photos of herself posing on—and under—a big bed while wearing lingerie, fishnet stockings, and dizzying heels.

By Thursday, the “Material Girl” singer had returned to Instagram to reveal that the photos had been removed because her breast was exposed. She then re-posted the photos, this time covering the areas in question with red heart emojis.

The mother of six blasted the image-sharing platform in the caption of her altered repost, asking why that particular area of a woman’s body is still prohibited.

She said to her 17 million followers, “I’m uploading images Instagram pulled down without warning or notification.” “The reason they gave my account management was because a small bit of my nipple was exposed,” says the woman.

“It still amazes me that we live in a culture where every inch of a woman’s body is visible except her breast.” As if that were the only sexually exploitable aspect of a woman’s anatomy. “It’s the nipple that feeds the baby!” “Can’t a man’s nipple be experienced as erotic??!!?” she said, implying that there were double standards at work. What about a woman’s genitalia, which is never censored?” After that, the Michigan native closed her essay by implying that the centuries-old Thanksgiving ritual is founded on a “fiction.” “Giving thanks that I have managed to keep my sanity through four decades of censorship, sexism, ageism, and misogyny,” she said.

“Perfectly timed with the lies we’ve been taught about the pilgrims peacefully breaking bread with Native Americans when they landed on Plymouth Rock!” #artistsareheretodisturbthepeace,” God bless America. “We take down information that infringes our guidelines anytime we uncover it, no matter who posts it,” a spokeswoman for Meta, the parent company of Instagram, told The Washington Newsday in response to Madonna’s post.

“While we recognize that not everyone will always agree with where we draw the line, our regulations are intended to keep people of all ages safe while allowing for as much expression as possible.”

One. This is a condensed version of the information.