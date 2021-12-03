Madonna Slams 50 Cent for ‘Talking Smack’ About Her Racy Photos, Calling Him “Jealous.”

Madonna has retaliated against 50 Cent, calling him “jealous” after he mocked a series of racy photographs she put on Instagram with memes.

On November 25, the 63-year-old pop icon created a stir when she posted photos of herself clad in lingerie, fishnet stockings, and high heels posing on—and under—a bed.

The image-sharing platform took her photos down a few hours later. Madonna explained that this was due to the fact that part of her nipple was exposed, and she chastised Instagram for reposting edited versions of the photographs.

The photos quickly became a topic of conversation on social media. 50 Cent, a 46-year-old rapper and businessman whose real name is Curtis Jackson III, mocked her on his Instagram account, implying that she was too old for such photos.

Madonna responded to 50 Cent on Thursday by sharing a 2003 photo of herself posing with the Power executive producer, and the two appeared to be pleasant.

‘The’ “The “Express Yourself” singer captioned the photo on her Instagram Story, “Here is 50 Cent pretending to be my friend.” Now you’ve decided to make a snide remark about me!” I imagine your new job requires you to degrade individuals on social media in order to gain attention. As an artist and an adult, this is the least elevated option.” “You’re simply envious because you won’t look as wonderful as me or have as much fun when you’re my age!” she said. According to The Independent, 50 Cent said on Instagram when Madonna first posted the photos: “This is the funniest s** I’ve ever seen! LOL. Madonna is under the bed, pretending to be a virgin at the age of 63. If she doesn’t get her old a** up, she’ll be shot. LMFAO.” He also released a doctored version of the original, with Madonna’s knees smashed under a house, like the Wicked Witch in The Wizard of Oz.

“Starz asked me to do a remake, I responded only if Madonna is going to portray the role since I need star power and sex appeal in this one,” he captioned the photo.

50 Cent’s account has subsequently been deactivated, and the postings ridiculing Madonna have been removed.

