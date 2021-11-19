Madonna Reacts to Her Old Miami Mansion Being ‘Sold’ for $31 Million by Her Dog.

Madonna has expressed her displeasure upon finding that a dog is “selling” a Miami property she once owned for a large profit.

The Associated Press reported on Thursday that Gunther VI, a German shepherd, has put his Tuscan-style mansion on the market for $31.75 million, according to his caretakers.

If the asking price is met, it will be a significant increase over the $7.5 million Madonna received when she sold the eight-bedroom estate two decades ago.

Gunther VI received the luxurious seaside property from his grandpa, Gunther IV, according to his handlers. Gunther III, Gunther IV’s father, was left the trust fund that paid for the home by his owner, a German countess named Karlotta Liebenstein, who died in 1992.

Since then, the privileged canines have lived in luxury, with private jet visits to opulent locales throughout the world and chef-prepared gourmet meals. Gunther VI has been branded the world’s wealthiest dog, with a trust worth about $500 million.

The Associated Press reported that “he lives in Madonna’s former master bedroom,” according to Ruthie Assouline, who is selling the house with her husband Ethan. “He literally sleeps in an Italian custom bed in the former bedroom of the world’s greatest pop artist, overlooking the most spectacular vista.” Madonna shared a selfie of herself adopting a sorrowful look on her Instagram Story on Thursday after learning the news.

“When you find out a dog is selling your former house for three times the amount you sold it for!” the “Material Girl” singer captioned the photo.

She then added the comment “Too much [greatness]in one house” on a screenshot of an article about the sale.

According to Forbes, Madonna is worth an estimated $550 million and is presently working on the screenplay for her biography.

The singer revealed in June that she was writing the screenplay with Erin Wilson, whose credits include the Maggie Gyllenhaal-starring picture Secretary from 2002.

The announcement came after it was revealed that Diablo Cody had stepped down as the biopic’s screenwriter.

Cody, who won an Oscar for writing Juno, had delivered a full screenplay to movie studio Universal and moved on to, according to Entertainment Weekly in April. This is a condensed version of the information.