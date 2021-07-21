Madonna Posts a Video of Herself on the Toilet While Working on Her Biopic

As she continues to work on the screenplay for her upcoming biography, Madonna has given fans a glimpse into her creative process.

On Tuesday, the 62-year-old pop star shared footage of herself working alongside screenwriter Erin Wilson while seated on a huge couch.

With her song “Crazy” playing in the background, Madonna is heard shouting, “Come on, Erin, come on.” “Something significant is going on here.”

The Michigan native allowed the camera to follow her into the restroom after revealing a series of throwback images from her life and career.

“We need some artwork in here,” Madonna murmured as she sat on the toilet and gazed around the stark white walls.

After flushing a roll of toilet paper, the actress, who was wearing black-rimmed spectacles, switched on the sink faucet and added, “Men don’t wear glasses at girls who wear glasses.”

As the video ended, Madonna returned to Wilson on the couch and stated, “Gotta sell tickets to this performance called life.”

Last week, the singer posted a video of herself reading a clip of the script for her yet-to-be-titled film, which includes a scene about sexual awakening.

She read, “I found masturbation when I was 19.” “It was brought up to me by this dancing chick. ‘Do you have a boyfriend?’ she inquired. I pretended she was speaking Arabic as I glanced at her. ‘I can’t say I blame you. ‘Masturbation is a lot more fun,’ she explained. Masturbation was not even a thought that crossed my mind.”

