Madonna Posts a Video of Her Son David Banda Doing a Freddie Mercury Impersonation

It’s no surprise that David Banda enjoys performing, given his mother Madonna’s decades-long career as one of pop’s most successful characters.

Madonna, 15, was seen emulating late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in a new video published on Instagram over the weekend, singing along to the band’s enduring hit “Another One Bites the Dust.”

To add to the realism of his performance, the adolescent wore a jeweled armband, a bracelet, and a wig to look like the iconic musician.

David began his act by standing with his back to the camera and whirling around, holding a microphone.