Madonna Discusses Masturbation in a Racy Excerpt from Her Biopic

On Tuesday, Madonna shared a provocative extract from the screenplay for her long-awaited biopic with her Instagram followers.

The 62-year-old singer shared a video on Instagram of herself reading a clip of the screenplay, which featured a section about a sexual awakening she had when she was younger.

The celebrity stated, “I found masturbation when I was 19.” “It was brought up to me by this dancing chick. ‘Do you have a boyfriend?’ she inquired. I pretended she was speaking Arabic as I glanced at her. ‘I can’t say I blame you. ‘Masturbation is a lot more fun,’ she explained. Masturbation was not even a thought that crossed my mind.”

Madonna went on to say that after asking the dancer for advice on self-pleasure, she went on to say, “She described it to me and I went home and I tried it that night… ‘OK, now I get it,’ I said. That’s how people are meant to feel when they’re having sex.’ She was a savior when she told me about masturbation.”

As the video came to a close, the singer turned to the camera and remarked, “It’s the simple things that you take for granted in life.”

Madonna captioned the video, “Ex-static Process……. #screenplay #erinwilson.”

Madonna currently looks to be working on a screenplay for her biopic with Erin Wilson, who previously worked on the Maggie Gyllenhaal-starring picture Secretary in 2002.

Madonna published a series of photographs on Instagram in June announcing Wilson’s involvement, including a photo of piles of marked and dated notebooks.

“Sitting with my fave b***h…………I mean writer Erin Wilson,” she wrote. Our Souls are the only thing that [nothing]touches. #screenplay #traceyemin.”

The announcement came after it was reported that Diablo Cody had stepped out from her previously stated job as screenwriter for the Madonna biopic.

However, Entertainment Weekly reported in April that Oscar-winning Juno screenwriter Cody had finished the biopic and moved on to another project after submitting a final screenplay to Universal Pictures.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Madonna stated that she and Cody were working on her biopic during an Instagram Live session in September 2020.

The film will be about “my struggle as an artist trying to exist in a man’s society as a woman, and really just the journey,” according to the Michigan native.