Madonna calls out 50 Cent’s ‘Bull****’ apology, which he mocks.

Madonna’s spat with 50 Cent has resurfaced when she retaliated against his recent apologies for criticizing her images, forcing him to criticize her once more.

Madonna, 63, took to Instagram in November to publish a series of photos of herself dressed in lingerie, stockings, and heels while she posed on and under a bed. The photographs were eventually taken down by Instagram because a breast was visible in one of them.

50 Cent, a 46-year-old rapper, reacted to the photo shoot by posting images mocking her positions, writing, “Yo this is the funniest s***!” LOL. Madonna is under the bed, pretending to be a virgin at the age of 63. If she doesn’t get her old a** up, she’ll be shot. LMFAO.” Days later, Madonna responded by posting a photo of herself with 50 Cent, real name Curtis Jackson III, with the caption: “Here is 50 Cent claiming to be my friend.” Now you’ve decided to make a snide remark about me!” I imagine your new job requires you to degrade individuals on social media in order to gain attention. As an artist and an adult, this is the least elevated option. You’re just jealous because when you’re my age, you won’t look as nice as me or have as much fun!” When Power executive producer 50 Cent tweeted, “I must have wounded Madonna’s feelings, she went and dug up an old MTV shot from 2003,” it appeared that peace was on the way. “I’m sorry, I didn’t want to hurt your feelings,” he continued. I’m not getting anything out of this; I just said what I thought when I saw the picture because of where I’d seen it previously; I hope you accept my apologies.” Madonna, on the other hand, told him in a video posted on Instagram on Saturday that his apology was “false” and “bull****,” and that she was not convinced. “Delayed Clap Back for 50 Cent,” she captioned the video. “OK, so this is a message for 50 Cent,” Madonna remarked, referring to his bogus apologies. I’d want to respond to your answer to my response to your post, in which you seemed to be attempting to embarrass me. You were attempting to embarrass me.

