‘Mad’ Bride She Isn’t Allowed to Borrow a Dress from a Guests She Isn’t Allowed To Borrow From Guests She Isn’t Allowed To Borrow From Guests She I

'Mad' Bride She Isn't Allowed to Borrow a Dress from a Guest

A wedding is a lovely day in anyone’s life, but it can also be fraught with difficult family politics.

This is certainly true for Notworthit35, a woman on Reddit who recently turned to the site to express her grievances regarding her brother’s wedding.

The woman claimed that she had lent her prospective sister-in-law her own wedding gown for the big day since she had “really liked it and asked to wear it for her wedding.” I replied, “Of course,” and was overjoyed that I mattered so much to her.”

When it came time to get an invitation to the wedding ceremony, however, the woman discovered her wife had been left off the guest list.

“I called my sister-in-law to ask, and she told me her parents were giving her hell for inviting me and my wife because they don’t like us for four ‘obvious’ reasons, and after a lot of fighting they agreed that I come alone because I’m the groom’s sister but not bring my wife,” she wrote in the post.

“She really apologized and expressed her hope that I would understand because her parents are paying for the wedding.”

She went on to say that the bride’s relatives “often comment on me and my wife and act as if we were less than.”

“I said fine, no hard feelings and asked my brother to send my dress back to my place,” the woman stated, revealing that she told her brother’s fiancée that she would not attend without her wife.

The future bride, however, was taken aback by the news, and the Reddit user wrote: “My sister-in-law was stunned when she found out I returned the dress.

“She came over crying, pleading with me to let her have it because she isn’t the one in charge of the budget and her parents have told her she must pay for her own wedding gown but she doesn’t have any.”

She went on to say that her own parents tried to persuade her to lend out her wedding gown, but she said, “I’m not furious, only that I don’t want to give it to her after everything that’s happened.”

"Sister-in-law is enraged, and she's clearly hoping I'll change my mind since she's been texting me about it.