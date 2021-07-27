M Night Shyamalan’s ‘Old’ Has All The Best Memes

Old follows a group of visitors who become trapped on a beach that rapidly aged them. The premise doesn’t seem out of the norm for a M Night Shyamalan film.

He’s previously directed films about a man with 24 personalities and a chemical that causes individuals to self-harm without warning.

Old, on the other hand, has piqued people’s interest and sparked a flurry of memes.

Old Memes at Their Finest

Some of these memes don’t just focus on the movie, but also extend the notion to include other people, juxtaposing young and old photographs.

One might examine Evan Hansen, the central character of the Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen, and how actor Ben Platt has matured in his several representations of the character.

Others look at persons who have starred in popular film franchises like Star Wars.

Another explores the world of Mamma Mia, in which Lily James played a younger version of Meryl Streep’s role after a day at the beach.

Others, meanwhile, focus on the three stars of the X-Men sequels and how they’ve evolved into the stars of following films.

Because they reside on the beach, the events of the Mamma Mia cinematic universe take place in a single day, which gives you an old picture.

With a photo of the actors of The Old Guard, a Netflix film featuring a team of immortal soldiers, Netflix joined in on the joke.

As a result, despite having lived decades in just a few minutes, they appear to have aged nothing after a trip to this beach.

Fans of Paul Rudd, the allegedly ageless actor, also shared a meme depicting how they imagined his time at the beach would go.

When Paul Rudd arrives to the beach in Old vs. when Paul Rudd departs from the beach a few times. This is a condensed version of the information.