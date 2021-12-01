Lynn Nottage and Kate Whoriskey, an award-winning theatrical duo, discuss their achievements.

Lynn Nottage, a two-time Pulitzer Prize–winning playwright, and director Kate Whoriskey form one of today’s most illustrious theatrical partnerships. On Broadway, they are currently represented by Clyde’s at the Hayes Theatre. They’ve collaborated on six plays with Intimate Apparel since 2003, including some of the best in recent history. Their union, however, had an unusual start.

According to Nottage, who spoke to The Washington Newsday, “Kate and I have worked together for a long time, starting with Intimate Apparel. ‘I think the two of you will get along incredibly well,’ said a dramaturg named Jerry Patch, who basically put us up on a blind date. We’re still talking about creativity 14 to 15 years later.” What’s unusual about this, according to Whoriskey of The Washington Newsday, is that there was only half a script when it happened: “I was working in a theater with her maybe 15 or 20 years ago, I don’t remember exactly when. And a producer there believed she and I would get along, and they simply thought we’d make a terrific team for whatever reason. So he stated. ‘I own half of her play,’ she says. ‘I guess I’ll have to wait till the whole play is written,’ I remarked. ‘Honestly, this is excellent; because you’re going to read the first half and fall in love with it,’ he remarked.” And that’s something that a lot of people say, and I wasn’t going to believe it.

“But that was an incredible read, and he was correct. It was something I had to control. And, as I recall, I was undergoing surgery at the time and was constantly reading scripts on computers. So I had [this script]in my hand, and I recall the physical sensation of holding something so valuable that I could lose it as I ran through the streets of New York, because it was such a fantastic script.” Then came Fabulation, for which Nottage won an Obie Award for playwriting, and Ruined, one of the greatest plays of the last 25 years—and beyond—for which she also won an Obie Award. This is a condensed version of the information.