Lyn May is rumored to be Fiancé denies engagement and claims actress, 68, is not pregnant.

Lyn May’s alleged fiancé claims that the actress has informed him that she is not expecting a child at the age of 68, weeks after she made headlines for announcing her pregnancy.

May’s allegation that she is engaged to singer Markos D1, whom she had claimed as the father of her alleged child, has been refuted.

Markos told This website on Thursday that the Mexican actress and dancer informed him she made up the pregnancy news to get attention for her upcoming farewell tour.

May made the confession, according to the 30-year-old musician, when he called her from his home in California earlier this week to ask her to take down an Instagram post in which she said they were getting married.

According to him, May “wasn’t really delighted” to agree with his request. After she shrugged off his questions when they met in person weeks earlier, Markos said he pressed her on the issue.

He informed This website that she is not pregnant and that she is referring to her babies as the tour that she is planning because she wants to do a goodbye tour. “She wants to do one in [Mexico] and one in the United States,” says the narrator.

Lyn May has been approached for comment by this publication.

May’s team had contemplated stating that she was employing the services of a surrogate to keep the baby rumors going, according to Markos, who turned 30 on August 29.

“I told her, ‘If you’re not pregnant, you’re not pregnant,’” Markos explained. “I believe [her publicists]advised her to pretend she used a surrogate. “I believe all of it is needless since it is not true,” I say. If you start saying that, you’ll start getting questions like, ‘OK, where is this surrogate mom?’”

Markos responded to the reports of an engagement by saying, “Me and Lyn have never been in a relationship.” I admire Lyn both as a person and as an artist. She has been a great supporter of my profession, and we are great friends. However, we have never had a genuine relationship.”

May announced on Instagram on August 8 that she and Markos were expecting a child.

Markos, real name Marcos Hernandez, told This website a few days later that he had been caught off guard by the. This is a condensed version of the information.