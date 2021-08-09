Lyn May, a 68-year-old Mexican actress, has announced that she is expecting a child.

Lyn May, a 68-year-old Mexican actress, has announced that she is expecting a child with her 29-year-old partner, Markos D1.

The actress revealed the news to her 163,000 Instagram followers on Sunday, posting a series of images of herself standing with musician Markos D1.

“I am extremely delighted to announce that I am 3 months pregnant and @markosd1official is very happy that he will be a dad,” May captioned the photos, which showed the couple out and about at various occasions.

Markos D1, for one, resorted to his Instagram account hours later to post a photo of himself posing with Lyn May, along with the hashtag “#2019,” which is thought to be the year the two started dating.

A spokesperson for Markos D1 has been approached for comment by this website.

May would easily shatter the Guinness World Record for the oldest woman to have given birth if her alleged pregnancy made it to full term.

Maria del Carmen Bousada Lara earned the title on December 29, 2006, when she gave birth to twin sons, Christian and Pau, via caesarean section in Barcelona, Spain, at the age of 66 years and 358 days.

Bousada, who died in 2009, conceived her children in the United States through IVF therapy after claiming to be 55 years old. She had been turned down for treatment in Spain earlier.

May, whose true name is Lilia Mendiola de Chi, was formerly married to Antonio Chi-Xuo from 1989 till 2008, when he died. Chi-Xuo married Guillermo Calderon Stell the same year she died.

