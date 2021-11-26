Lululemon Black Friday 2021 Deals: Save 50% On Leggings, Gymwear, and More.

Lululemon, a fitness apparel and equipment company, is providing Black Friday discounts on a variety of items from its women’s and men’s clothing lines, as well as accessories.

Here are some of the finest Lululemon Black Friday offers this year, including a 50% discount on some items.

Lululemon’s renowned Wunder Under leggings for ladies are now available for $69 to $79 (down from $88 to $118).

These breathable, sweat-wicking leggings are designed for yoga and training and are made of Luxtreme fabric that is cool to the touch.

They’re available in a variety of styles, such as High-Rise Crop and Scalloped Hem High-Rise.

Lululemon has these “Wunder Under” leggings for sale.

Keep an eye on that high-rise lined short.

Women’s jogging shorts with a pink floral print are on sale for $39 (reduced $58).

The lightweight shorts have a built-in quick-drying, sweat-wicking liner for increased coverage, as well as extra room in the leg opening.

Lululemon has these shorts for sale.

Scuba Relaxed-Fit High-Rise JoggerBag these cream-toned women’s jogging trousers for $79 (down from $118).

These relaxed-fitting trousers are made of soft cotton fleece and have a relaxed fit with plenty of room in the glute and thigh areas.

This jogger is available at Lululemon.

Tech Hoodie with Texture

This men’s sweatshirt with a denim wash design is $79 (reduced from $148 to $168).

This hoodie, made of “abrasion-resistant” fabric, is ideal for running and training warm-ups, cool-downs, and everything in between.

This hoodie is available at Lululemon.

Utilitech Bowline Pant 30″

These adaptable men’s trousers can be dressed up or down. It’s now only $79 (down from $128).

The dying technique employed on these trousers will fade over time, providing “a well-loved, worn-in aesthetic,” with a streamlined fit that skims glutes and thighs and tapers from knee to hem.

Lululemon has these trousers for sale here.

Sleeveless Metal Vent Tech 2.0

The price of this men’s sleeveless shirt for jogging and training has been lowered from $64 to $68.

It has minimum seams to prevent chafing and the brand’s Silverescent technology, which inhibits the growth of odour-causing germs on the fabric.

Always Pouch is available at Lululemon and can be purchased here.

For $29 (reduced), get this sleek, twin compartment clutch bag.