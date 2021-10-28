Lucy Lawless, star of ‘Xena,’ aspires to be the next Doctor Who.

Is Lucy Lawless destined to be the next Time Lord? The fantasy diva best known for her role as Xena has her sights set on Doctor Who, another classic character.

The New Zealand actress is presently voicing Tzod, a naked swamp witch warrior in the new animated epic The Spine of Night, which she described as a “weird, dark little jewel.”

“It was like my earliest childhood memories of cartoons—very basic two-dimensional cartooning,” the New Zealand-born actress says of the film’s animation technique, adding that it was “unlike any job I’ve ever done.”

“I was simply a little smitten with it.” “Some of my reps were shocked or asked, ‘Want you really want to be seen like this?’ and I said, ‘Yeah, I kind of do!” she chuckled.

“I find it appealing. I want to be a part of something unusual, and it feels new again.” The ultraviolent animated epic also stars Richard E. Grant, Patton Oswalt, Betty Gabriel, and Joe Manganiello.

The story follows a group of heroes from several ages and civilizations who must work together at all costs to combat an ancient dark power.

Lawless expressed her love of fantasy in an interview with The Washington Newsday ahead of the release of The Spine of Night, and when asked if there were any characters in the genre she would like to play in the future, she instantly replied, “Doctor Who.”

For decades, the legendary character has been a part of the British pop cultural zeitgeist, and Jodie Whittaker became the first woman to perform the role in 2017.

Without going into detail, Lawless stated that she desires humor in all of her roles and that her favorite episodes of Xena: Warrior Princess are the humorous ones.

She chuckled and said, “You name it, I’d love to do everything.” “You want [roles]that have a sense of humour.” It simply aids in getting through the day. Working with comedy is always a pleasure.” Season 2, Episode 15, titled “A Day in the Life,” is Lawless’ favorite Xena episode.

“I’m going to choose ‘A Day in the Life.'” I enjoy comedies, and there’s one called “The Ides of March” that I particularly enjoy. This is a condensed version of the information.