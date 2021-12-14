Lower vehicle emissions reduce deaths by tens of thousands, according to a Harvard study, but more work is needed.

The Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences published a decade-long study by Harvard University that concluded that if automobiles continued to produce the same level of air pollution as they did in 2008 until 2017, mortality would have been 2.4 times higher. Air pollution-related deaths decreased from 27,700 in 2008 to 19,800 in 2017, but thousands more lives could have been spared during the decade if emissions had reduced even more.

According to the study, the decreased mortality toll can be attributable to light-duty cars cutting emissions. Despite this promising hint, the potential benefits have been reduced due to aged drivers and a constant increase in driving.

“Despite significant progress in decreasing emissions, population and larger vehicles have a counteracting effect,” said Ernani Choma, the study’s principal author. “As a result, if we don’t establish more rigorous policies, we won’t be able to make significant progress.” This research could provide the clearest picture yet of the impact of carbon emissions on public health. Understanding the relationship between emissions and health, according to air quality researcher Sumil Thakrar, is crucial.

“Over the last decade, good environmental policy has dramatically decreased transportation emissions,” stated the University of Minnesota researcher. “However, assessing the benefits of those emissions limits is difficult because it necessitates keeping track of a slew of other variables. And I believe the authors have done an outstanding job.” The study also looked at the environmental benefits of reducing automobile emissions, but found that they only accounted for 3 percent to 19 percent of the overall economic gains.

That’s because, according to Susan Anenberg, associate professor of environmental, occupational, and global health at George Washington University, most measures to decreasing transportation emissions in the United States have been centered at reducing air pollution rather than climate change.

“Catalytic converters and diesel particle filters remove pollutants from the atmosphere, but they don’t address (carbon dioxide),” she explained.

One of the reasons Choma and his colleagues advocate for stricter laws to reduce emissions is because of this. Another reason, he claims, is that if population and car size and use continue to rise, the same policies that resulted in the health benefits noted in will be replicated. This is a condensed version of the information.