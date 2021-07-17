‘Love You Bro,’ Ll Cool J Pays Emotional Tribute to Biz Markie

Following the news of Biz Markie’s death on Friday evening, LL Cool J has shared poignant memories of his friend and fellow rapper.

Marcel Theo Hall, better known as Markie, died at the age of 57 from complications associated to Type 2 diabetes.

“Biz established a legacy of artistry that will forever be celebrated by his industry peers and his loving followers whose lives he was able to touch through music, spanning over 35 years,” his representative Jenni Izumi told This website.

“His colorful personality, incessant jokes, and regular banter will be missed by his wife, many family members, and close friends.”

The rapper built a significant fanbase thanks to his outstanding beatboxing talents and unforgettable live performances. He is best known for his 1989 crossover hit “Just A Friend.”

He’s made guest appearances on successful shows like Black-ish and Empire in recent years, and his guest appearances on kids’ shows like Spongebob Squarepants and Yo Gabba Gabba! have brought him a whole new generation of admirers.

Fans and peers have dubbed him “The Clown Prince of Hip-Hop,” and celebrities from the music industry and beyond have paid tribute on social media.

LL Cool J took the lead with a touching Instagram video in which he fought back tears as he reflected on their time together in the budding New York rap scene.

He stated, “I just want to say rest in power to Biz Mark, my friend.”

“Man, you’ve got a lot of memories…

When I wrote ‘Rock The Bells,’ you were in the basement of my grandmother’s house. Back when we were roaming around Queens and Long Island, we used to hang around all the time.”

Following the death of Biz Markie, LL Cool J talks.

twitter.com/w8SZUou9Kx

July 17, 2021 — The Boss Affiliate (@thebossaffilia)

The NCIS: Los Angeles actor also expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to spend time with Biz Markie before his death.

He said, “I’m glad we got to do what we got to do toward the end.”

“I love you, buddy, and I want to send my love to all of your fans, your millions of admirers all over the world, your family, and your management. This is a condensed version of the information.