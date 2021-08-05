Love Is Blind: What Francesca Farago Wore to Her Reunion â€“ And What It Says About Her

Many Love Is Blind: After The Altar fans were taken aback by Francesca Farago’s surprising presence on the Netflix reality show.

Three reunion episodes followed the cast of the famous dating show as they celebrated the second wedding anniversary of Amber and Matt Barnett and Lauren and Cameron Hamilton, the show’s two success story couples.

For Giannina Gibelli and Damian Powers, the anniversary was bittersweet because it represented two years since Gibelli was left at the altar when Powers claimed he no longer wanted to marry her.

Despite the show’s terrible impact on their relationship, the couple continued to date when it ended. Their relationship appears to have remained tumultuous after two years, exacerbated by Powers’ acquaintance with Too Hot To Handle star Farago.

Powers, unknowing to Gibelli, invited Farago to the Hamiltons’ and Barnetts’ anniversary party, which brought everything to a head.

Her presence not only ruffled feathers among the group, but her choice of attire also got people talking on social media.

One Twitter user wondered, “Why did Francesca choose that outfit?” Another added, “She looks comfy warm.” This, ma’am, was not the occasion.”

Another person remarked, “Francesca is grossly underdressed to this anniversary party, and I feel like Damian’s fault for not informing her of the dress requirement.”

Farago arrived in a white crop top, flared leggings, a faux fur coat worn off the shoulder, and a Dior Saddle Bag, despite the fact that the party’s dress code was stated to be black tie, with many of the women wearing floor-length evening gowns.

Where did Francesca get her outfit?

The anniversary party was held in November 2020, therefore the specific goods Farago wore on the show may not be available, but fans on Twitter suggested that it was from PrettyLittleThing, Fashion Nova, or another fast fashion business.

On her Instagram profile, Farago has previously shared sponsored photos for both brands.

These retailers were contacted by this website, but similar pants were located on both sites.

What Is the Protocol for Disobeying a Dress Code?

A black tie dress code, according to etiquette authority Debrett’s, requires participants to wear tuxedos, which consist of a black wool dinner jacket with silk lapels and covered buttons, as well as a white evening shirt. This is a condensed version of the information.