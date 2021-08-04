‘Love Is Blind’ is a popular song. Couples: Is it Possible to Fall in Love at First Sight?

The stars of Netflix dating show Love Is Blind returned to our screens in three new episodes two years after two couples tied the knot.

After “Love Is Blind,” The Altar follows the cast as they reconnect to celebrate Amber and Barnett’s and Lauren and Cameron’s second wedding anniversaries.

While they are blissfully married as a result of the experimental reality show, which saw them propose to each other through a wall with their backs to the camera, not all of the engaged couples were so fortunate.

Following an intense row on vacation in Mexico, Diamond and Carlton called it quits, while Giannina and Damian, Jessica and Mark, and Kelly and Kenny all called it quits at the altar.

Is it possible to fall in love and establish a long-term relationship with someone you’ve never met?

“Of course, shows like Love is Blind are a little removed from reality, but they are intriguing to watch because they highlight how vital mutual chemistry—based on personality, not looks—is,” Katie Lasson, a sexologist with Peaches And Screams, told This website.

“I think it highlights an important point—maybe if we didn’t care about how our spouse looked, we’d date someone who was more suitable with our personalities.”

The show, on the other hand, is built around helping singles discover enduring love and eventually marriage, which is a departure from the realities of modern dating.

“Singles who attend Love is Blind may not know what a person looks like, but they do know they want to date seriously. Tina Wilson, relationship expert and CEO of dating app Wingman, stated, “In real life, singles don’t always get that confirmation before meeting.”

“We should believe that the show has filtered out possibly truly awful matches because each single has presumably gone through a long interview about their types and preferences.”

Despite this, Wilson agrees that the show brings up some serious dating issues: “We make judgements on meeting people all the time, and it can completely divert our attention away from what’s actually important.”

“Without the pressure of focusing on a person’s outward appearance, singles can dive deeper and learn about the crucial aspects of a person. We’ve all made the mistake of judging a book by its cover, and we’ve all been proven incorrect. This is a condensed version of the information.