Lora Fachie of Liverpool explains why she’s ‘wrecked’ as her Paralympic preparation pays off in Tokyo 2020.

Lora Fachie, a paralympic cyclist, says her rigorous training paid off nicely as she earned a second medal in Tokyo.

The Liverpool cyclist placed second in the B time trial, adding to her gold medal in the 3000m solo pursuit from the previous day.

Fachie finished the 32-kilometer time trial in 48:32.06, covering four laps of the Fuji International racing circuit in the slopes of Mount Fuji.

Some of her British teammates struggled on the difficult climbs, with Stephen Bate crashing out of his C3 time trial run.

Fachie and pilot Corrine Hall, on the other hand, felt right at home, though the 32-year-old said it took all of her energy.

“To be honest, I’m a bit wrecked,” said Fachie, who, like Hall, is able to train full-time and take advantage of world-class facilities, technology, coaching, and support teams thanks to National Lottery funding.

“We knew it would be hilly because that’s what we’ve been training for since back in 2019,” says Corrine. “Corrine and a few others came out and did a recce so they knew what to expect.”

“So we knew, and we’ve been doing a lot of hill training, but I don’t know if every country has the luxury we did.

“When you’re pushing yourself to the limit and you’re right on the brink of winning, every second counts, there will be mistakes and people will crash because you’re always running that razor-thin line, but we went around, stayed upright, and won a silver medal.”

Fachie’s Games aren’t over yet; she’ll compete in the road race on Friday at 5 a.m. British time.

And she’s eager to wrap up her third Paralympics in style, with her sights set on the 2024 Games in Paris.

“It’s been a really good Games so far,” she added. “We have one more race in three days and then we’ll see what we can do on that one.”

“The time trial is a step up from the Rio Olympics; we took bronze in this event.”

