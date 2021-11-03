Looks from Gwyneth Paltrow to Dakota Johnson at the Gucci Love Parade 2021.

Gucci, the upscale fashion business, held an elaborate fashion show last night.

Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele said in May 2020 that the fashion calendar would be abandoned, with collections shown only twice a year to “recover a new cadence, closer to [his]expressive call.”

The Gucci Love Parade, the most recent of these events, took place in Los Angeles last night.

As celebrities looked on, Hollywood Boulevard was transformed into a catwalk, with some unexpected faces walking the runway.

On and off the runway, these are the best celebrity looks.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s suit was not only stylish, but it was also an upgraded version of an item she’d worn previously.

She first donned this Gucci ensemble to the VMAs in 1996, when Tom Ford was the label’s creative director.

For the spring 2022 collection, Michele revamped the suit.

Billie Eilish and Miley Cyrus

In head-to-toe Gucci ensembles, Miley Cyrus and Billie Eilish appeared ready to party.

Cyrus dazzled in a flowing feather-trimmed azure sparkling two-piece, while Eilish wore a black lace suit and studded headpiece for a gothic glam look.

Dakota Johnson is a character in the film Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson appeared with Eilish in Gucci monogrammed pantyhose, a black glittering dress with the embellished Gucci logo running down the middle, and a clutch bag, teaching us how to wear logomania quietly.

Lizzo

Lizzo donned a classic Gucci coat and added a gorgeous choker and hair accessories to keep it casual.

Tracee Ellis-Ross is a fashion guru. Tracee Ellis-Ross wore a color-blocking blue and red cut-out dress with 1980s shoulder padding that she looked gorgeous in.

Serena Williams is a tennis player.