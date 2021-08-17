Long-term COVID sufferer urges people to get shots, claiming that everything tastes like roadkill.

After her perceptions were altered by COVID, which caused everything to taste and smell like roadkill and decaying meat, an Arkansas woman has urged people to get vaccinated.

According to News4Antonio, Courtney Speyer contracted COVID around Thanksgiving time in 2020, before immunizations were available.

When compared to some COVID patients, Speyer’s first symptoms were “quite moderate.” She lost her sense of smell and taste for four months, had a two-month-long cough, and was extremely tired. She was likewise stumbling over her words.

Before her circumstances worsened a few months later, when her smell and taste returned, everything tasted like raw garlic or raw onion.

Food tasted “sort of like roadkill… for lack of a better phrase, everything tastes and smells like putrid meat,” Speyer told News4Antonio.

She now finds it difficult to eat and feels full after three or four bites. Speyer has dropped 25 pounds in two months and now weighs 80 pounds and stands at 4’9″ tall.

Speyer, who works at a pharmacy, urged individuals who had not yet received their COVID vaccinations to do so in order to protect themselves and others from the disease.

She saw folks getting vaccinated last week “because they lost three of their neighbors, their next-door neighbors, the entire family died,” she explained. “Watching three of their best friends die was what it took to get them in here.”

Parosmia is an unpleasant odor that occurs when the smell receptors in the nose stop transferring information appropriately. It can happen after a COVID or cold infection in the upper respiratory tract. Injuries, sinus infections, convulsions, brain tumors, dry mouth, and various medicines and poisons are among the other causes.

In November, a lady called Chanda Drew told This website about similar events, detailing how she lost her sense of smell. She smelled burnt toast, then burning French fry grease, and finally rotting meat when she recovered consciousness.

"The only way I can describe it is that one day I woke up and the coffee smelled rancid," Drew explained. Everything started smelling and tasting different, and not in a pleasant way, from chocolate to cucumbers, herbs, and fresh-cut grass. Most of the time, I have to bite down and wait.