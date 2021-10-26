Lonely people seek primary care services more frequently, according to a new study.

Researchers discovered that persons who are lonely visit their general practitioners (GP) more frequently than those who aren’t.

According to the authors of a study published in Health Psychology Review, loneliness is a “increasing public health concern.” It has been related to negative health consequences. Loneliness and social isolation, for example, can put older persons at risk for serious illnesses like dementia and depression.

According to a news release from the University of Sheffield, over 3.7 million adults in the United Kingdom report feeling lonely “sometimes” or “often.” In fact, the issue has been taken so seriously in the United Kingdom that a Minister for Loneliness was established in 2018.

While there is evidence that loneliness and social isolation are linked to increased health-care usage, such as GP visits, the magnitude at which this occurs is unknown, according to the researchers.

The researchers looked at 25 studies that included around 113,000 people from all across the world for their research. Six investigations were conducted in the United States, six in the United Kingdom, five in Europe, four in Australia/New Zealand, three in Asia, and one in Israel. They discovered that those who are lonely or feel socially isolated contact primary care providers such as physicians and GPs more frequently than those who are not lonely.

Regardless matter whether the country’s healthcare is private or public, this was noticed. In addition, women who were lonely visited their doctor more frequently than men who were lonely.

However, it’s unclear if the increased visits are due to the health risks linked with loneliness or simply because they’re looking for someone to chat to.

“With loneliness becoming a growing public health concern and demands on health-care systems increasing as the population ages,” the researchers wrote, “further research is needed to better understand the factors and processes that may explain why people who are lonely seek primary health-care services more frequently.”

The academics are already striving to figure this out, according to the University of Sheffield.

In a news release, the study’s lead author, Dr. Fuschia Sirois of the University of Sheffield, said, “Our findings put the spotlight on the impact that loneliness can have on health-care utilization, and suggest that addressing the issue of loneliness at both the societal and community levels could improve health and reduce the use of health services.” “When we discover. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.