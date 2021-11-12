Lola Ugfuglio Skumpy Quotes: 16 Hilarious Lola Ugfuglio Skumpy Quotes That Make Her Season 5’s Queen

The abrasive and ill-tempered Lola has emerged as a fan favorite in Season 5 of Big Mouth, which is now accessible on Netflix.

Lola Ugfuglio Skumpy, to give her full name, is the tragic, cruel, and aggressive woman who viewers yet love and root for.

Lola’s transformation from middle school student to foot fetishist and registered sex offender is a Season 5 highlight, thanks to Nick Kroll’s forceful delivery of every phrase.

Follow Lola’s rise and fall with these 16 memorable quotes from Season 5 of Netflix’s Big Mouth.

Many of these quotations are extremely NSFW.

1. Are you British or gay?

“I’ll seek my retribution with my homosexual pubes as my witness.” “We’re not homosexual your majesty, we’re just British,” her pubes, who seem as knights in shining armor, respond. “What’s the difference!” Lola responds, deadpan as always. 2. Cleavage on the toes Lola, as per usual, is hell-bent on breaking Jay’s promise not to participate in No Nut November. On a livestream, she devises a scheme to taunt him with her feet.

“I’m simply squishing my filthy little nuggets in some fresh mud, guys. My toe cleavage is leaking a tiny bit. It’s a small space, but not so small that a tongue can’t fit inside. Anyway, best wishes for a successful No Nut November.” “I’m staring at you, Jay,” she says softly to the camera. Pillow-la 3 She describes how she acquires her information, knowing exactly what her ex-boyfriend Jay wants. “Your family’s Alexa reports back to me sh**head,” she says, dressed as Pillow-la. “Meow meow meow meow meow meow, I’m a cat who likes to f***,” she chants after Rick the Hormone Monster. 4. Netflix Synopsis When the Shame Wizard reappears, each of the kids discovers something to be ashamed of. In the instance of Lola, “No, no, no. Is this the episode where I find out my pussy isn’t perfect?” The Shame Wizard then shows her that’s what the Netflix description says—which, by the way, it doesn’t. We did some research.

5. The egg.

This one is very self-explanatory. “How am I supposed to unwind with a f***ing egg in my p****?” That’s all there is to it.

Lola’s Revenge is the sixth book in the Lola’s Revenge series.

Lola uses the egg she had retrieved to construct an egg mayo sandwich as a retaliation for Devin making fun of her camel toe. I’m looking for. This is a condensed version of the information.