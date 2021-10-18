Logan scrambles for control as Kendall goes to war in Season 3 Episode 1 of ‘Succession.’

Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) made the shocking announcement to the press at the end of Season 2 of Succession that his father Logan Roy (Brian Cox) was fully aware of sexual assault charges and subsequent cover-ups made by his company Waystar Royco cruise division.

Everything was up in the air after the cliffhanger climax, and the only thing that was apparent was Kendall’s resolve to go to war against the Roy family patriarch rather than take the fall and go to prison.

Season 3 picks up precisely where season 2 left off, with Logan quietly thrilled by his son’s efforts and Kendall stunned at having the courage to confront him in a significant way.

Logan tries to figure out how to combat Kendall while still maintaining control of his media empire after his initial reaction to his son’s rebellion.

Trying to regain control

Logan phones Kendall to try to work things out between them, arguing that while he made a “fine play,” he should now take a step back and retract his earlier public claims about his knowledge of the cruise incident.

Kendall, who refuses to talk directly to him, does not back down, and his father warns him that if he continues down this path, he would “grind his bones to make his bread.”

Logan begins to question everyone around him, including his three children, Shiv (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Connor (Alan Ruck), and he should be concerned because the first two begin to wonder whether their father is “toast.”

They stay faithful to his cause on the outside, assuring Logan that they are on his side, with Roman even recommending that he publicly destroy Kendall to solve the problem.

Logan transports Tom (Matthew Macfadyen), Frank (Peter Friedman), and Karl (David Rasche) to Sarajevo, where the US lacks an extradition treaty, to regroup, while Shiv, Roman, and Gerri (J. Smith-Cameron) return to New York City to repair the damage.

Getting ready to fight

Kendall begins rallying staff personnel and lawyers to work with him against his father on the opposite side of the battlefield, summoning everyone on Team Logan to encourage them to join him.

And Frank shows curiosity while Shiv avoids him, the possibility of one or more members of Team Logan switching sides appears to be a distinct possibility. This is a condensed version of the information.